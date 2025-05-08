Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), in collaboration with Taiwanese communications service providers (CSPs), has successfully conducted a 5G field test at Taipei City Mall, demonstrating the potential of its multi-operator 5G Radio Dot System to transform indoor connectivity. As Taiwan’s largest and longest underground shopping mall, located in a key transit hub, Taipei City Mall sees a high volume of daily visitors, making reliable 5G coverage essential for seamless mobile experiences. This field test marks a major step toward improving network capacity in high-traffic indoor environments.

Ericsson’s Radio Dot System solution delivers robust indoor 5G coverage while being fully compatible with Taiwanese CSPs’ 3.5GHz spectrum with 4x4 MIMO. The test results were compelling, with the downlink peak data rates exceeding 1Gbps, proving the solution’s ability to provide high-speed and reliable 5G performance. The multi-operator architecture enables all CSPs to optimize resource utilization, reduce deployment costs, and accelerate the rollout of advanced connectivity in large public venues.

In addition to enhancing speed and capacity, the Ericsson Radio Dot System is designed with sustainability in mind. Compared to traditional active DAS solutions, it reduces energy consumption by up to 45 percent, reinforcing Ericsson’s commitment to environmentally responsible innovation. The system also simplifies network management by enabling CSPs to monitor and control operations directly through their internal systems, streamlining maintenance and eliminating the need for an external standalone network management system.

David Chou, President of Ericsson Taiwan, emphasized the significance of this field test, stating: "According to Ericsson Mobility Report, 80 percent of mobile data traffic occurs indoors. This successful test showcases our ability to enhance indoor 5G connectivity across diverse venues, from malls to airports and metro stations. We are committed to working alongside our customers to scale this technology and ensure the superior and reliable 5G user experience in Taiwan."

With this successful field test, Ericsson has demonstrated the readiness of its Radio Dot System solution to support Taiwan’s growing 5G ambitions. As CSPs look to expand and strengthen their networks, this breakthrough highlights a clear path toward wider commercial deployment. Ericsson remains ready to collaborate on the next phase, ensuring that operators can deliver superior indoor 5G experiences efficiently and cost-effectively.

