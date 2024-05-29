Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vodafone to explore opportunities for collaboration on corporate social responsibility initiatives in Oman on key Information and Communications Technology (ICT) educational initiatives. The joint efforts are aligned with the national and global sustainable development goals and supports efforts to realize Oman Vision 2040.

The agreement will focus on leveraging Ericsson’s Connect To Learn program to enhance digital skills development, including programs designed to develop and attract Omani youth and talent into the ICT industry.

The two companies will also look at different areas that the Omani youth can benefit from Ericsson global educational initiatives, like Ericsson Educate, and access different learning experiences through Ericsson’s extensive portfolio of educational programs.

Fahad Al usaidi , Chief Corporate Affairs at Vodafone Oman, says: “Vodafone is dedicated to harnessing sustainable technologies and practices to make a positive contribution to the environmental, social, and economic fabric of Oman. Our partnership with Ericsson will have a significant beneficial impact by equipping the youth with the knowledge and skills to accelerate the nation’s digital transformation journey in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Abdullah Al Balushi, Country General Manager of Ericsson Oman at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “At Ericsson, we work to empower an intelligent, sustainable, and connected world where first-rate education is accessible for all. Our partnership with Vodafone Oman is driven by our shared commitment to fostering local tech talent, empowering the new generation, and enhancing competitiveness and employability in the rapidly evolving Information and Communications Technology job market. Together, we will provide relevant learning content to build a digitally savvy future workforce in Oman in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Ericsson has enjoyed successful collaboration with Vodafone Oman as its core network supplier since the launch of the CSP’s trial operations in the country in 2021. The two companies are working together to deliver a state-of-the-art 5G standalone network while enhancing Vodafone’s radio access network (RAN) and transport capabilities, in addition to developing a cloud-native 5G infrastructure and microservices architecture.