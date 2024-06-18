Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and MediaTek have successfully tested the functionality and compatibility of Ericsson 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) product for future implementation in commercial 5G standalone (SA) networks.

RedCap NR represents an important step in the evolution of 5G networks and the expansion of the 5G device ecosystem.Ericssons’s radio access network (RAN) software is designed to support existing and new mid-tier use cases such as smartwatches, other wearables and industry IoT devices by lowering complexity, reducing energy consumption and extending battery life.

The RedCap interoperability tests were carried out in a test environment, with Ericsson providing the 5G RAN infrastructure and RedCap solution, and MediaTek providing their T300 device platform, with compatibility for 3GGP R17 and RedCap. The tests proved to be a success, demonstrating proper band allocation, performance and compatibility, underscoring the potential of RedCap devices to expand the 5G ecosystem and cater for use cases that are not yet best served by current 5G specifications.

"The tests were a success, with connection to the correct tracks and bandwidth optimization," highlights Samir Vani, MediaTek's director of business development for Latin America.

Marcos Scheffer, Head of Networks & Managed Services at Ericsson LATAM South says: "We are proud of the successful tests carried out in São Paulo, which demonstrated the capabilities of the RedCap 5G technology. This achievement reflects Ericsson's commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies that enhance connectivity experiences. As operators continue to invest in network capabilities to seize the opportunities offered by 5G, the next wave will help them expand their businesses, enabling new applications for consumers and enterprises while improving network performance and energy efficiency. RedCap is yet another driving force propelling the expansion of the 5G device and application ecosystem."

RedCap offers similar data rates like LTE Cat-4 devices with improved latency, device energy efficiency and spectrum efficiency. The technology can also support 5G SA features such as enhanced positioning and network slicing.

Furthermore, the ability of 5G SA to efficiently support a greater number of devices with spectral efficiency to meet various use cases will support the growing trend of more connected IoT devices in residential and industrial environments. Overall, it is expected that these implementations will provide 5G consumer and enterprise customers with a more efficient, reliable, and seamless connectivity experience, increasing their overall satisfaction with the network.

Additional technical information

MediaTek T300 is compatible with 5G SA, LTE, and NR-FR1 (20MHz), and will offer enhanced reliability with support for up to 256 QAM DL/UL and for 1T2R MIMO/1CC for lower latency connections. Additionally, they will include features such as dual SIM single active (DSSA, dual SIM with one active) and network slicing, essential for supporting a variety of IoT applications.