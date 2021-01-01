Imagine thousands of devices – each could be smaller than a grain of rice – spread across a farmer’s field, a factory floor or in our clothes, transmitting lifesaving or business-altering data.

The applications could span across industries. Picture that you are trying to run a farm stretching across thousands of acres. How do you check the health of your crops or cattle? With zero-energy devices, data like this could be easily accessible, at the click of a button on your mobile or tablet.

Imagine fruits and vegetables that tell you when they require care or are perfectly ripe for harvest, or even if there's a problem with the soil.

In the years to come, the number of devices requiring connectivity will move from billions to trillions. At this size and scale, low-cost and low-powered connected sensors will be non-negotiable.

To enable this, industries need time, resources and research to really understand what is or could be possible. With the ability to use a vast amount of data from a variety of sensors, the only​ limit to what​​​ can be achieved is our imagination.