Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and e& Egypt have extended their long-standing partnership through a four-year agreement focused on modernizing and expanding e& Egypt’s network to enhance 5G readiness through an ambitious cloud-native transformation program. The expansion will lead to enhanced user experiences by introducing new services and accelerate the adoption of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) at e& Egypt.

It provides enhancements to e& Egypt’s data management capabilities through the migration from Unified Data Consolidation (UDC) network function to cloud-native Unified Data Management (UDM). The agreement will additionally deliver upgrades to key core network applications including the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) for enriched communication services, Ericsson Dynamic Activation (EDA) and Service-Aware Policy Controller (SAPC) for streamlining processes and optimized Quality of Service (QoS).

As part of the agreement, Ericsson will also upgrade the network infrastructure supporting the core network, deploying bare metal Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS) and Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI).

The agreement includes the modernization and expansion of Ericsson Billing, and Ericsson Mediation along with Ericsson Charging to include the Charging Access Function (CAF), advancing e& Egypt’s capabilities in the 5G era, and paving the way for new business opportunities and competitive marketing strategies.

These upgrades serve as enablers for the optimization of e& Egypt’s network operations, enhance service offerings, and monetize emerging use cases such as 5G and Internet of Things (IoT). They will also enhance the network performance by accelerating cloud-native transformation and 5G readiness.

Amr Fathy, Chief Technology and Information Officer at e& Egypt, says: “This agreement extends our long-standing partnership with Ericsson and supports the transformation of our network. The agreement includes key technologies that will help accelerate VoLTE adoption and introduce new services to our customers in Egypt. With Ericsson, the modernization and expansion will strengthen our foundation for a more agile and future-ready network to support the delivery of improved services and increase efficiency across our operations.”

Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson North Middle East at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “This extended agreement with e& Egypt marks a significant step forward in our long-standing partnership. With this modernization we are enabling e& Egypt to accelerate VoLTE adoption, support new services, and lay the foundation for a cloud-native, 5G-ready network. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing network capabilities through a focused and structured transformation approach.”

Ericsson has a long history with e& Egypt that spans many years of collaboration across multiple dimensions and generations of mobile technology. e& Egypt currently operates Ericsson’s end-to-end Business and Operations Support System and Core Network Management (CNM) portfolios, supported by a clear roadmap and strategic direction from Ericsson.