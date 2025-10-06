With 5G use accelerating at pace, and in preparation for the coming of 6G, T-Mobile is once again raising the bar for customer innovation, working with Ericsson to reimagine what’s possible. Together, the companies are bringing intent-driven Business Support Systems (BSS) to life that will redefine how services are delivered, personalized and monetized for customers.

Powering this journey is Ericsson Charging Evolved - a next-generation platform that gives T-Mobile the agility to innovate in real time. By enabling session-aware charging, services can be monetized dynamically and transparently, based on context and quality of experience. With on-demand charging and seamless aggregation across B2C, B2B and B2B2X segments, this platform has the potential to enable T-Mobile to unlock new revenue streams and business models that expand choice and flexibility for customers and partners alike.

Built on fundamentals of TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture and Open APIs, this future-ready platform integrates effortlessly across ecosystems, building a foundation for limitless possibilities into the 6G era.

A key accelerator for the realization of new revenue streams and routes to monetizing services is real-time, AI-driven customer insights and analytics. To this end, Ericsson will provide T-Mobile with the stream connect capability within Ericsson Telco DataOps Platform. Its ability to ingest, process, and analyze streaming data in real time, with native integration to data lakes, creates the foundation for innovation beyond customer experience.

These additions to T-Mobile’s BSS will catalyze real-time service creation, boosting its ability to deliver autonomously in an intent-driven network.