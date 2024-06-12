Ericsson, in collaboration with 3 Denmark, TV 2, and Sony, has successfully trialed a live television broadcast of a high-profile football match over a 5G standalone (SA) network, leveraging cutting-edge millimeter wave (mmWave) technology. The landmark trial at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen marks a transformative leap in the production and consumption of live sports entertainment in Denmark.

The live broadcast was transmitted over 3’s 5G SA infrastructure, which is supplied exclusively by Ericsson and includes the dual-mode 5G Core solution, transport, and radio access network (RAN).

The trial was the first of its kind in Denmark utilizing 5G mmWave on a 5G SA network. New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) combined 20 MHz of bandwidth in C-band (n78) and 800 MHz in mmWave (n258). The proof of concept tested four 5G broadcast cameras and one drone camera, each demanding 35Mbps and 100% uplink time from the network. However, enough capacity has been provisioned in the stadium to support full arena TV production in the future, supporting many times more 5G cameras to capture the action from a large variety of camera angles.

Kim Christensen, CTO at 3 Denmark, says: “The power of 5G standalone with millimeter wave technology enables us to deliver exceptional speeds and reduced latency, even in crowded environments like a packed stadium. This trial paves the way for more engaging, uninterrupted live sports broadcasts that fans will love.”

Morten Brandstrup, Head of Newstechnology at TV 2, shares the operational benefits of 5G technology for live TV broadcasting. “There are many advantages to producing with 5G. Photographers become much more flexible and mobile when everything is done wirelessly. Setting up a camera for sports matches is faster when you don't have to pull hundreds of meters of cable, and we can use the 5G network that is already there, but now with a completely different security and stability in live production.”

5G can greatly reduce barriers and improve efficiency for live broadcasters by removing the need for large onsite crews and tethered equipment, both in arena venues and remote locations. According to the GSMA, this approach can help broadcasters lower their production costs by as much as 90 percent, and could ultimately save the global media industry billions of dollars each year.

Niclas Backlund, Country Manager, Ericsson Denmark, says: "5G is changing the game in live sports entertainment by delivering high-quality, uninterrupted live broadcasting to the viewers. We are excited to join 3, TV 2, and Sony in this groundbreaking achievement, which highlights a key application for the broadcasting industry in capturing the value of 5G with differentiated connectivity, and creating unforgettable fan experiences.”

Sony's advancements in 5G-enabled broadcast camera technology were also showcased during the trial. Claus Pfeifer, Head of Connected Content Acquisition at Sony Professional Europe, says: “The advent of 5G technology has revolutionized TV production, with 5G-enabled cameras now capable of transmitting high-resolution images wirelessly in real-time. This significant advancement paves the way for new possibilities in live broadcasting, offering viewers more captivating and interactive live content through 5G-powered transmissions.”