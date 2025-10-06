AT&T and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have joined forces to unveil the AT&T IoT Marketplace, an advanced digital eCommerce platform designed to facilitate service innovation and monetization of IOT services at scale. It streamlines the processes of selling, contracting, provisioning, and billing within the Internet of Things (IoT) sector. This state-of-the-art platform features a comprehensive digital catalog, order management system, and TMF API based integration and exposure. The platform provides an efficient and seamless solution specifically designed for industries like transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare, supporting this growing area of AT&T’s business offering.

The AT&T IoT Marketplace addresses key challenges faced by customers and partners in the IoT sector, such as complex integrations, fragmented product catalogs, inconsistent order management systems, and the variety of devices and technologies—all compounded by a lack of user-friendly interfaces. By simplifying these processes, the platform streamlines customer and partner onboarding, delivers a unified and intuitive interface. For the customer, this ensures scalable operations and accelerates the order-to-cash cycle, enabling faster revenue realization and improved operational efficiency.

The AT&T IoT Marketplace, powered by Ericsson's Digital Experience Platform, Catalog Manager, and Order Care, is a turnkey platform built on a cloud-native microservices architecture and hosted on Microsoft Azure Cloud infrastructure. The solution ensures secure, intelligent interactions across multiple digital touchpoints, enabling seamless catalog-driven engagement. With advanced customer and partner management capabilities and simplified product configuration and exposure, the Marketplace redefines efficiency and accelerates innovation in the IoT ecosystem.

Cameron Coursey, vice president of Connected Solutions at AT&T says: “The AT&T IoT Marketplace differentiates our offerings and meets a wide range of customer and partner requirements. We are eager to collaborate with IoT ecosystem partners who share our vision of making IoT more accessible and driving growth, particularly among small and medium businesses. With Ericsson's solution, we now possess the agility and scalability necessary to simplify IoT for our customers. The platform has enabled us to reduce the time to order fleet management services from hours to minutes."

Anand Akundi, head of Cloud Software and Services, AT&T Customer Unit at Ericsson says: “Ericsson and AT&T have created a seamless and personalized experience for users and partners across all channels. This is key to unlocking the full potential of every interaction and driving business growth. We are thrilled to support AT&T's ambition to excel in the IoT segment in this country. The launch of the AT&T IoT Marketplace marks a significant step forward in transforming the IoT landscape, providing businesses with the tools and capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.”