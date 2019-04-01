Our gamified future

Secondly, there is a need for breakout devices. VR and AR technologies are still considered niche and found primarily among early adopters. VR headsets face another issue when it comes to mainstream uptake – they’re bulky and suffer from poor battery life.

A further issue is that a social stigma attached to gaming still exists – the idea that gamers are isolated, reclusive, “nerdy” and that gaming is unproductive. But today, almost everyone is a gamer, and it’s important to remember that games can also get us moving.

Game development company, HADO, has ventured into the gap in the market which fuses physical sport with esport to address the growing concern about the lack of movement from today’s young people. HADO, an AR-based techno-sport, sees players on a real-world court competing in a physically demanding game of virtual dodgeball. At the game’s core, fun and engagement come first, and fitness naturally follows. To level up, improved location technology to enhance the game experience is a key area that Ericsson technologies can help drive forward.

When playing in a virtual setting, strength and size suddenly matter much less. HADO have created a space that is accessible to all including those with visual impairment or amputations. Recently, the company set up a tournament between two schools in Birmingham in the UK, where one team were made up of special educational needs (SEN) students, who held their own on the court and played at the same level as their opposition.