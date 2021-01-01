The impact of connectivity on digital and real-world experiences

With 6G, the next level of services will be realized, including:

Improved transmission technology: 5G and 6G will conquer new spectrum bands, probably as high as 100 GHz and beyond, to support higher data rates in the range of hundreds of Gbps. These data rates will enable true interactive services. To mitigate any issues around this, neighboring base stations will better coordinate their transmissions, either to avoid interference or to jointly serve a user in an optimum way.

Spatial awareness, positioning, and sensing enhancements: As the networks move toward 6G, they will be able to sense their surroundings using radar-like capabilities. By sharing highly detailed 3D maps through the communication network, virtual and physical worlds can combine seamlessly. This requires the gathering, processing, and sharing of huge amounts of data, in real time, that only 6G can handle, alongside the extremely low latency required to allow the feeling that there is no recognizable difference between one’s actions in the two worlds.

Intelligent, adaptive, and configurable network and compute platforms: The performance of the applications that make an experience come to life will also be optimized with end-to-end (E2E) guarantees by building on existing capabilities integrated with deterministic compute capabilities that host and manage the critical tasks of real-time applications.

Fluid computing allows applications to be deployed seamlessly and dynamically across the network platform with integrated pervasive compute resources. Applications can thus have access to compute and data services that always appear to be local, despite dynamic network changes or user/data mobility events. It will also be possible to maximize the use of the available resources.

Wearables working together: Rather than being a screen interface, devices should capture and deliver sensory data about how you move, what you see, what you touch, and more. Local clusters of wearable devices that share data with each other, such as smart gloves, haptic suits, a watch, a pair of smart glasses or contact lenses, will all be coordinated by the main acting immersive device.

Context-aware communication services (applications that rely on current and previous user profiles and context) will allow more personal and adaptive capabilities so that a group can collectively feel part of a combined experience.

Secure, private, and trustworthy systems: When users interact digitally with other users but also with pure virtual environments, it is important that the experience is safe to use, reliable, and does not compromise privacy.

The ability to withstand, detect, respond to, and recover from attacks and unintentional disturbances is fundamental in designing and building mobile networks to provide this confidence and will be even more critical by 2030.

To stretch this discussion a little further, there are many that think eSports could become a standard feature of the Olympic games and will be the biggest sports attraction, bypassing global giants like the Super Bowl and the football World Cup. When this happens, it will become critical to be able to assure fair competition and prevent cheating.

In these fully digital settings, the opportunities for cheating could be deemed to be more attractive and/or accessible, with others offering shortcuts or modifications. To achieve this there will be a fine balance of privacy and conspicuous surveillance. Magnus Björkman from Tension believes that these types of dilemmas will grow, especially while eSports become a hobby for the masses.

Fundamental technologies to achieve these required properties are confidential computing, authentication and identity management, cryptographic algorithms and security protocols, security software, the use of AI for security (and security for AI), and security assurance.